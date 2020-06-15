Noticias de Mercados
June 15, 2020

Peru posts worst-ever monthly drop in GDP

Marco Aquino

LIMA, June 15 (Reuters) - Peru’s economic activity sank 40.49% year-on-year in April, its worst-ever monthly drop in gross domestic product, as a national lockdown slammed the brakes on output across the South American nation, the government said Monday.

The figure is higher than the 33% contraction analysts had estimated in a Reuters poll.

The state-run National Institute of Statistics and Informatics (INEI) said in a statement Peru´s economy shrank by 13.10% in the first four months of the year. (Reporting by Marco Aquino Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

