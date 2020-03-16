Peru's economy grows 2.98% in January, beating expectations

LIMA, March 16 (Reuters) - Peru’s economy grew 2.98% year-on-year in January, above market expectations, supported by an increase in public investment, the government said on Monday.

Analysts had estimated growth of 2.4% in the first month of the year, according to a Reuters poll.

The January data exceeded growth of 1.12% in December, and a 1.74% expansion compared with January last year.

The economic impact of the global coronavirus outbreak would likely not be reflected in the data until after February, according to analysts. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Peter Cooney)