Peru central bank sees economic growth quickening to 4.9 pct in Q4

LIMA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Peru’s economy will likely grow 4.9 pct in the fourth quarter from the same period a year earlier on an estimated 21 percent surge in public investments, the country’s central bank president said on Thursday.

Julio Velarde added that the bank was changing its estimate for 2018 economic growth to a new figure that would be published next week. Year-on-year economic growth in Peru slowed to 2.3 percent in the third quarter.

