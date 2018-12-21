Noticias de Mercados
December 21, 2018 / 4:33 PM / in 3 hours

Peru central bank raises view of 2019 trade surplus

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

LIMA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank raised its view of next year’s trade surplus to $6.33 billion from its previous estimate of $5.79 billion on expectations that exports in the copper-producing nation will increase 5.1 percent, it said in a quarterly report on Friday.

The bank also maintained its forecasts for 2018 and 2019 economic growth at 4 percent and said it expects inflation to end this year at 2.1 percent, in the middle of its 1-3 percent target range. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below