Peru central bank raises view of 2019 trade surplus

LIMA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank raised its view of next year’s trade surplus to $6.33 billion from its previous estimate of $5.79 billion on expectations that exports in the copper-producing nation will increase 5.1 percent, it said in a quarterly report on Friday.

The bank also maintained its forecasts for 2018 and 2019 economic growth at 4 percent and said it expects inflation to end this year at 2.1 percent, in the middle of its 1-3 percent target range. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)