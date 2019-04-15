Peru economy expands 2.09 pct in February

LIMA, April 15 (Reuters) - Peru’s economy expanded by 2.09 percent in February year-on-year driven by an increase in external demand, data from state statistics agency INEI showed on Monday.

The economy also grew 3.83 percent in the last 12 months through February, the agency said, adding that February marked 115 months of uninterrupted growth.

High international demand for Peruvian exports, including textiles, fishmeal and natural gas, contributed to the economic expansion in February, the statement said. (Reporting by Lima newsroom, writing by Cassandra Garrison, editing by Chris Reese)