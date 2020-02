LIMA, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Peru’s economy grew 2.16% in 2019, its weakest result in a decade, Peru’s statistics agency said on Friday, weighed by stagnant mining output and slowing public investments in the Andean country.

The statistics agency said the economy grew 1.12% in December from a year earlier. A Reuters poll on Thursday had forecast growth of 1.1% for the month. (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)