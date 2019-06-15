Peru economy grows at slowest rate in two years

LIMA, June 15 (Reuters) - Peru’s economy grew 0.02% in April from the same month a year earlier, its slowest expansion in two years, as mining, manufacturing and fishing output all slumped, state statistics agency Inei said on Saturday.

The official result for April´s growth was below the 0.5% forecast in a Reuters poll. In the 12 months through April, the economy grew 3.12 percent, Inei said.

The statistics agency said the mining sector, including petroleum and natural gas - key to the Peruvian economy - fell 2.87 percent in April, while fishing output fell 63.02 percent from the same month in 2018, the result of a sharp drop in the haul of Peruvian anchoveta, a species used for fishmeal.

Analysts said the Easter holiday, which was celebrated in April this year, versus March the year before, resulted in fewer working days, further docking growth.

The economy of Peru, the world´s number two copper producer, grew 3.99 percent in 2018.

