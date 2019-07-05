Noticias de Mercados
Peru central bank slashes view for this year's growth to 3.4%

LIMA, July 5 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank slashed its view of this year’s economic expansion to 3.4% from its March estimate of 4%, forecasting weaker-than-previously-expected exports and private investments, it said in a quarterly report on Friday.

Peru, the world’s No. 2 producer of copper, zinc and silver, will likely post a $6.27 billion trade surplus this year, instead of $8.03 billion as forecast by the bank previously, according to the report.

The bank left its view of next year’s economic expansion unchanged at 4%. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

