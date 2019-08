LIMA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Peru’s finance ministry slashed its view for economic growth this year to 3% from its previous estimate of 4.2%, citing U.S.-China trade tensions and weak mining and fishing activity, the ministry said on Friday.

Peru’s economy should expand by 4% next year led by domestic demand, the ministry added. It previously forecast a 4.5% growth rate for 2020.

Reporting By Mitra Taj Editing by Chizu Nomiyama