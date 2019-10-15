Peru's economy expands at fastest pace this year, up 3.39% in August y/y

LIMA, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Peru’s economy grew 3.39% in August from the same month a year earlier, the highest rate this year, due mainly to healthy growth in the mining, oil and gas, and construction sectors, the state statistics agency Inei said on Tuesday.

The rate was slightly below analysts’ estimates of 3.7% growth in a Reuters poll. The Peruvian economy grew 2.82% in the last 12 months through August, Inei said.

Peru is the world’s No. 2 producer of copper, zinc and silver. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)