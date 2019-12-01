Noticias de Mercados
December 1, 2019

Peru CPI rises 0.11% in November; 12-month inflation cools

Marco Aquino

LIMA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Peru’s inflation rate was 0.11% in November, the same as the previous month, the country’s official statistics agency said on Sunday, while the rolling 12-month rate dipped slightly.

The South American nation’s Consumer Price Index (CPI), the inflation benchmark, was 1.68% for the Jan-Nov period, while 12-month inflation slowed slightly to 1.87%, the National Institute of Statistics and Information (INEI) said in a statement.

The annual rate is currently below the midpoint of the central bank’s target range for the year of between 1% and 3%. Peru reported inflation of 2.19% in 2018, higher than the 1.36% rise in 2017. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by Adam Jourdan, editing by Louise Heavens)

