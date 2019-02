Feb 1 (Reuters) - Peru’s consumer price index rose 0.07 percent in January as the annual inflation rate decreased to 2.13 percent from 2.19 percent, state statistics agency Inei said on Friday.

Peru’s central bank aims to keep the annual inflation rate between 1 and 3 percent. (Reporting by Mitra Taj; writing by Cassandra Garrison; editing by Leslie Adler)