March 1, 2020

Peru registers 0.14% inflation in February - government

LIMA, March 1 (Reuters) - Peru registered inflation of 0.14% in February, higher than the previous month, the government reported on Sunday, as the South American nation hopes for some recovery in its economy after one of the worst performances in a decade in 2019.

February’s consumer price index rise represented more than double January’s 0.05%, and was roughly on par with last February’s 0.13%, the National Institute of Statistics and Informatics (INEI) said in a statement.

The increase in the 12 months to February was 1.90%, just below the midpoint of the Central Reserve Bank’s target range of between 1 and 3%.

Copper-rich Peru’s economic growth stalled last year because of factors including falling local public investment, a deceleration of the global economy and a decline in productivity in the fishing and mining industries. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Aislinn Laing; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

