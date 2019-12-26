Noticias de Mercados
December 26, 2019 / 6:49 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 13 minutes ago

Peru labour watchdog says McDonalds franchisee Arcos Dorados violated law over employee deaths

Marco Aquino

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

SANTIAGO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Peru´s labour watchdog has found McDonalds Corp´s Latin America franchisee Arcos Dorados guilty of six “very serious” violations of local safety and health laws following the deaths of two employees in a restaurant kitchen.

The Ministry of Labour´s regulating body (Sunafil) proposed that the company be fined $254,000 over the deaths.

Alexandra Porras, 18, and Carlos Campo, 19 were electrocuted last Sunday in Pueblo Libre, a district of the capital Lima, while cleaning the kitchen. (Reporting by Marco Aquino, writing by Aislinn Laing Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below