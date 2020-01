SANTIAGO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Peruvian energy and mining minister Juan Carlos Liu said copper production rose by 4% to 2.5 million tonnes in 2019 from 2.4 million tonnes in 2018.

Peru is the world’s No.2 copper producer and sixth-largest gold producer.

Reporting by Marco Aquino, writing by Aislinn Laing Editing by Chizu Nomiyama