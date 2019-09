LIMA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Peru’s sol currency weakened more than 0.35% against the dollar in early trading on Monday after President Martin Vizcarra threatened to close the opposition-run Congress if it moves forward with controversial appointments to the Constitutional Tribunal.

Opposition lawmakers are scheduled to vote on their proposed nominees on Monday and have vowed to resist any attempt to dismiss them over the dispute. (Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Catherine Evans)