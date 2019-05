LIMA, May 9 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank kept its benchmark interest rate at 2.75% on Thursday as it has for more than a year, citing inflation and expectations for inflation that remain within its 1-3% target range.

The bank reiterated in a statement that it plans to keep its current expansive monetary policy stance while economic growth remains under its potential pace and expectations for inflation are anchored. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)