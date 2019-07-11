Peru central bank holds key rate at 2.75%, warns domestic demand may slow

LIMA, July 11 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank on Thursday held the benchmark interest rate at 2.75%, as it has for more than a year, but warned that growth in domestic demand might slow and bring the annual inflation rate to below its goal of 2%.

The bank reiterated that it plans to keep its current expansive monetary policy stance and would watch carefully for new information regarding inflation to evaluate possible changes to the interest rate.

Last week, the central bank slashed its economic growth estimate for 2019 to 3.4% from its previous view of 4%. (Reporting by Lima Newsroom, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)