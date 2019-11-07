Noticias de Mercados
November 7, 2019 / 11:25 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 18 minutes ago

Peru's central bank cuts benchmark interest rate to 2.25%

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

SANTIAGO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank said on Thursday it cut its benchmark interest rate to 2.25% from 2.5% previously.

The rate cut is the second this year, as the bank had cut the rate from 2.75% to 2.5% in August.

The central bank cut the rate amid growing expectations for an economic slowdown in the world’s No. 2 copper producer, but said the cut did “not necessarily imply additional interest rate reductions.”

Reporting by Marco Aquino, writing by Aislinn Laing, editing by Chris Reese

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below