LIMA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank set its benchmark interest rate at 2.75 percent for the 11th month in a row on Thursday, citing inflation within its 1 percent to 3 percent target range and signs of more dynamic economic growth.

The bank said in a statement that it plans to maintain its expansive monetary stance while inflation expectations remain anchored and the economy continues to grow at a rate below its potential.

