Peru central bank considering a possible rate cut in coming weeks

LIMA, July 12 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank is looking at the possibility of cutting or maintaining the benchmark interest rate depending on macroeconomic data it receives in the next four weeks, the head of the bank’s economic studies said on Friday.

In a conference call with reporters, the central bank’s manager of economic studies, Adrian Armas, said the bank now sees a greater risk that weak domestic demand does not return to expected rates, possibly slowing the annual inflation rate. The central bank held the key rate at 2.75 percent on Thursday, as it has for more than a year. (Reporting by Marco Aquino Writing by Mitra Taj Editing by Leslie Adler)