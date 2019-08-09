Noticias de Mercados
August 9, 2019 / 10:40 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 41 minutes ago

Peru suspends permit for Southern Copper's $1.4 bln Tia Maria project

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

LIMA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Peru has suspended a construction permit it recently gave to Southern Copper Corp for its $1.4 billion Tia Maria copper project while officials can re-evaluate its legality, authorities announced late on Friday.

In an interview with local broadcaster RPP, Energy and Mines Minister Francisco Ismodes said all five members of a government commission had voted to suspend the license during a review that is under way. (Reporting by Maria Cervantes, Writing by Mitra Taj, editing by G Crosse)

