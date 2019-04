LIMA, April 30 (Reuters) - Unionized workers at Peruvian miner Minsur’s San Rafael tin mine, a major tin producer, started an indefinite strike on Tuesday to demand a bonus, the company said.

The union was not satisfied with the share of profits that the mine distributed to workers, Minsur said in a statement to Peru’s market regulator. It added that labor authorities did not approve of the strike. (Reporting By Maria Cervantes, Writing By Mitra Taj Editing by Marguerita Choy)