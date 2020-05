SAO PAULO, May 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA has hired banks to coordinate a global bond issue of an unspecified amount, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

Banks BNP Paribas, Itau BBA, JPMorgan & Chase, Scotia Capital and SMBC Nikko will manage the offering.

