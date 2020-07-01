CEO of Brazil's Petrobras says over 20% of workforce has agreed to buyouts

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 1 (Reuters) - Some 10,000 employees of Brazil’s state-run Petrobras have signed up for a voluntary buyout program, the company’s chief executive, Roberto Castello Branco, said during a live interview with a newspaper on Wednesday.

That figures comes to about 22% of the company’s more than 45,000 employees, he said. Castello Branco said Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, plans to have about 30,000 total employees in the long term. (Reporting by Gram Slattery)