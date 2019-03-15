Petrobras to have divested $10 bln in the first four months of 2019 -CEO Castello Branco

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 15 (Reuters) - Roberto Castello Branco, the chief executive of Brazil’s Petróleo Brasileiro SA, said on Friday he believes the company will have divested some $10 billion in assets in the first four months of 2019.

To attain that target, Petrobras, as the company is widely known, would almost certainly need to close the sale of its TAG pipeline unit by the end of April, a transaction that is expected to fetch around $8 billion. The company is holding a final bidding round for the unit on April 2, Reuters reported on Wednesday. (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)