RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA has suspended all oil and fuel trading with Trafigura AG and Glencore PLC, the company said in a statement, in addition to freezing work with Vitol SA. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira Editing by Tom Brown)

