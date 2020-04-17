Brazil court injunction halts cuts to Petrobras worker pay, hours

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 17 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-owned oil company Petrobras said on Friday that a Rio de Janeiro labor court issued an injunction preventing the firm from cutting worker pay or hours, according to a securities exchange filing.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said it has not been officially notified of the decision and it would wait for that notification to evaluate possible appeals.

Petrobras said its actions to preserve its financial stability and employment in light of the new coronavirus outbreak were within the bounds of the law. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; writing by Jake Spring; Editing by Sandra Maler)