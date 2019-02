SAO PAULO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said in a securities filing on Tuesday it will sell 3.6 billion reais ($958.06 million) in non-convertible debentures, a local debt security.

Proceeds will be used in oil exploration projects, the oil firm said in the filing.

$1 = 3.7576 reais Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Jamie McGeever