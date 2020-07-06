Noticias de Mercados
July 1, 2020 / 2:38 PM / 8 days ago

Petrobras aims to settle Braskem agreement with Odebrecht in six months

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-led oil company Petrobras expects within six months to reach an understanding with engineering group Odebrecht on a new shareholder agreement for petrochemical company Braskem SA , the oil firm’s CEO said Monday.

Roberto Castello Branco, chief executive of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said during a webinar the new accord would convert preferred shares to common shares, letting Petrobras sell its Braskem stake more easily. (Reporting by Sabrina Valle Editing by Brad Haynes)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below