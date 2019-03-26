Brazil's Petrobras eyes new payments solution for truckers, other clients

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA is developing a payment card system that will allow clients such as truckers and truck fleet owners to purchase certain products at predetermined amounts, the company said on Tuesday.

In a statement Petrobras, as the firm is widely known, said the product “may help in managing the risk of consumer price fluctuations.” The firm estimates it will have the new product ready in 90 days.

In May of last year, a massive truckers’ strike over diesel prices paralyzed Brazil and led to the resignation of Petrobras’ chief executive. Since then, leaders have remained sensitive to the possibility of a repeat. (Reporting by Gram Slattery Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)