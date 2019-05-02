Brazil's top fuel distributor receives 5 partnership bids for stores- source

SAO PAULO, May 2 (Reuters) - Petrobras Distribuidora SA , Brazil’s largest fuel distributor, has received five bids from retailers to partner for the operation of its convenience stores in gas stations, one source with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

Among the groups that delivered proposals, is retailer Lojas Americanas SA and restaurant operators International Meal Company and privately-held Sapore, the source added, asking for anonymity to discuss private talks.

Mexico’s convenience store chain Oxxo, controlled by Femsa SAB de CV, also delivered a bid, as well as Sforza Holding, the family offices that manages the fortune of Brazilian billionaire Carlos Wizard Martins, which owns retailers, restaurants and education companies in Brazil.

BR Distribuidora, as the company is known, has around 8,000 gas stations with its brand throughout the country and only 1,400 stores. One of the partnership goals is to increase the number of gas stations with stores.

BR Distribuidora, Lojas Americanas, IMC, Sapore and Oxxo did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Sforza declined to comment.

The exact terms of the partnership contract are still under discussion, the source added.

Currently controlled by state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, BR Distribuidora is expected to be privatized later this year through a share offering, the company said recently. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Gabriela Mello Editing by Marguerita Choy)