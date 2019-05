SAO PAULO, May 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian fuel distribution company Petrobras Distribuidora SA posted net income of 477 million reais in the first quarter, up 93 percent from year ago, according to a securities filing late on Monday.

The company also reported an 8.7 percent rise in adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a measure of operating income known as EBITDA, to 841 million reais in the period. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Alison Williams)