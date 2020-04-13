Brazil gasoline, ethanol sales down 30-35% amid coronavirus -BR Distribuidora

SAO PAULO, April 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian fuel distributor Petrobras Distribuidora SA, better known by its BR Distribuidora brand name, has seen demand for gasoline and ethanol plummet during the new coronavirus outbreak, its chief executive officer told Reuters on Monday.

CEO Rafael Grisolia said the company’s sales for those fuels initially fell 60% after the arrival of the disease in Brazil, and in recent days has recovered slightly with demand down 30-35%, compared to levels prior to the outbreak. (Reporting by Roberto Samora writing by Jake Spring Editing by Leslie Adler)