SAO PAULO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petrobras said on Thursday it has started the sale process for its 51% stake in the gas unit Gaspetro and for its stakes in the Merluza and Lagosta oil fields in Brazil’s Santos basin, according to a securities filing.

Gaspetro is a holding company owning stakes in 19 firms that operate in the Brazilian gas distribution business. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Sandra Maler)