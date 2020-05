RIO DE JANEIRO, May 4 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Petrobras is reopening the “analysis and buyer qualification” stage of the sale process of its Gaspetro gas pipeline unit, it said in a filing on Monday, effectively delaying the divestment.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the firm is formally known, had previously announced it would begin receiving non-binding offers for Gaspetro on March 18. (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Sandra Maler)