November 29, 2018

Brazil's Petrobras may divest up to $15 bln over the next few years -source

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA is considering divesting up to $15 billion within the next few years, one person with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The total divestment goal has not been approved yet and is being discussed for the business plan for 2019-2023 that will be approved by the Petrobras board in December, the source added, asking for anonymity due to lack of authorization to discuss the matter publicly. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier Writing by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

