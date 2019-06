SAO PAULO, June 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Thursday it received final proposals for shallow water fields Polos Enchova and Pampo that surpass $1 billion in value, according to a securities filing.

The transaction is still subject to internal approvals, the company said, adding the bids were received on June 5. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)