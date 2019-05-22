Noticias de Mercados
Brazil's Petrobras approves stake sale in BR Distribuidora

SAO PAULO, May 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petrobras said on Wednesday its board has approved a deal to sell an additional stake in its fuel distribution unit BR Distribuidora, according to a statement.

Petrobras, or Petróleo Brasileiro SA, said the stake sale would be done through a follow-on stock offering. It currently holds 71.25% of BR shares and said it plans to reduce its holdings to less than 50%. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Roberto Samora Editing by Marguerita Choy)

