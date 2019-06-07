Noticias de Mercados
Petrobras files request to sell shares in fuel distribution unit -filing

SAO PAULO, June 7 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, has filed a request with Brazilian regulators to sell shares it owns in fuel distribution unit BR Distribuidora SA, according to a securities filing released on Friday.

Petrobras has a 71% stake in BR Distribuidora , Brazil’s largest fuel distribution company. Petrobras said recently it planned to reduce that stake to less than 50%. No other details, including share pricing, were disclosed. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira Editing by Tom Brown)

