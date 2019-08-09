Noticias de Mercados
August 9, 2019 / 9:30 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 4 hours ago

Petrobras sells stakes in Brazil oilfields for $191 mln -filing

MIN. DE LECTURA

SAO PAULO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petrobras sold stakes in a set of oilfields known as Polo Macau, located in the country’s Potiguar Basin, to SPE 3R Petroleum for $191.1 million, the company said on Friday.

Petrobras, or Petróleo Brasileiro SA, said the fields - both onshore and offshore - are already under production. The company also said it has started the sale process of stakes it has in 11 mature offshore oilfields in the Campos Basin, a set of assets known as Polo Garoupa. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira, editing by G Crosse)

