Noticias de Mercados
July 25, 2019 / 2:16 PM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 2 hours ago

Petrobras CEO says Liquigás unit to be privatized in August

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

SAO PAULO, July 25 (Reuters) - Roberto Castello Branco, chief executive of state oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA , said during an event on Thursday that Liquigás is the next unit that the Brazilian oil major intends to divest.

After selling 33.75% of fuel distribution subsidiary Petrobras Distribuidora SA through a share offering this week, the company next plans to divest its gas distributor Liquigás in August, he said. ($1 = 3.8008 reais) (Reporting by Gabriel Araújo Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below