SAO PAULO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA has concluded the sale of 34 onshore oilfields in the state of Rio Grande do Norte for $266 million to a PetroReconcavo SA subsidiary, according to a market filing on Monday.

The sale is part of Petrobras’ divestment plan to reduce its debt load and focus on deepwater exploration and production. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Leslie Adler)