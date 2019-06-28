Brazil's Petrobras says it has begun sale process for 4 refineries

SAO PAULO, June 28 (Reuters) - Brazil state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Friday it had begun the process for selling four of its refineries, as part of a broader plan to sell eight of them, the equivalent of half of its refining capacity in the country.

Petrobras, as the company is known, said in a securities filing that it would sell the refineries Rnest, in the state of Pernambuco; Rian, in Bahia; Repar in Parana; and Refap in Rio Grande do Sul.

On Thursday, Petrobras CEO Roberto Castello Branco said he expected to sell at least one refinery this year. (Reporting by Roberto Samora Editing by Chizu Nomiyama )