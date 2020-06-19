Petrobras puts shallow-water fields in northeastern Brazil on the block

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras has kicked off a sale process for its Atum, Curima, Espada and Xareu offshore oilfields, the company said on Friday.

In a securities filing, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said the shallow-water fields produce 4,200 barrels per day of oil and 76,900 cubic meters per day of gas. They are located off the coast of Ceara state, in northeastern Brazil.

Reporting by Gram Slattery Editing by Chizu Nomiyama