RIO DE JANEIRO, May 19 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Petrobras expects “good news” regarding its ambitious asset sale program “shortly”, chief executive Roberto Castello Branco said on Tuesday.

Speaking in an online webinar, he reiterated his view that Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the state-run oil company is formally known, will sell at least some of the eight refineries it has on the block by the end of the year. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Gram Slattery)