Brazil's Petrobras plans to sell 15 of the 26 power plants next year- exec

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA plans to sell 15 of the 26 power plants it owns, Petrobras head of downstream, Anelise Lara, said on Wednesday.

In a natural gas event in Rio de Janeiro, Lara said a sale process of the power plants, most of them gas-fired, should begin next year. Petrobras power plants have a total capacity of 6,000 MW, according to the company’s website. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira and Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer)