SAO PAULO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said it has begun receiving non-binding offers for its refinery Regap in the state of Minas Gerais.

Petrobras will begin the non-binding phase for other three units, refineries Reman, Lubnor and Xisto, over the coming weeks, the company said in a securities filing. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Susan Fenton)