SAO PAULO, March 20 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petrobras will push back the deadline for binding offers for the acquisition of eight refineries, it said in a securities filing on Friday, citing fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said the delay will ensure that companies interested in the refineries, most of them foreign, can conclude due dilligence. It did not say how long the extension would be.

