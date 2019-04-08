Engie-led consortium seals $8.6 billion purchase of Petrobras pipeline unit

PARIS, April 8 (Reuters) - A consortium led by French utility Engie won a bid for Petrobras’ TAG pipeline arm with an $8.6 billion offer, in a deal that boosts Engie’s presence in a fast-growing sector and will help Petrobras cut its debts.

Engie said on Monday its successful offer for a 90 percent equity stake in TAG was made by a consortium involving Engie and Canada’s Caisse de Dépôt et Placement du Québec (CDPQ). Petrobras will keep a 10 percent stake in TAG.

Engie said buying TAG would provide it with a steady stream of profits, with TAG counting for 47 percent of Brazil’s entire gas infrastructure.

“Our acquisition of TAG is a significant milestone for ENGIE in Brazil, a key market for the group where we have been present for 23 years,” said Engie Chief Executive Isabelle Kocher.

“It is fully aligned with ENGIE’s strategy to become the leader of the zero-carbon transition, supporting Brazil in the decarbonization of its energy mix,”

The divestment also represents a victory for Petrobras leadership and Chief Executive Roberto Castello Branco, who is pushing to unload assets in a bid to cut debt and refocus on exploration and production. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by David Holmes)